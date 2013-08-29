Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- With their sites set on a $10,000 goal the creators of EPICSTOKE polarized bamboo sunglasses have launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo. Determined to bring their handmade sunglasses designed with sustainable materials to the masses the company has introduced their 100% bamboo framed product in four fashion forward options. In either natural or stained wood frames with polarized lens colors in a choice of blue, ruby, fire or brown the supporters of the Indiegogo crowdfunding project will receive their own pair of EPICSTOKE sunglasses at a special discount price. Normally retailing for $120 the earlier a supporter logs on to make an investment the lower the price. “We’re really enthused about how many have already showed up to support the EPICSTOKE project. It shows that they really believe in sustainable companies that provide exceptional products much like our bamboo sunglasses.” said Joe Schaeppi, Co-creator of EPICSTOKE.



A company highly focused on bringing sustainable products to the marketplace the bamboo sunglasses are not only environmentally conscience they’re durable and buoyant. The water resistant and floatable product makes use of bamboo’s hard resilience and natural anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. Keeping on trend the glasses are one of a kind as the natural wood grain lends itself to that objective. Complete with polycarbonte lenses which provide extreme protection via 100% UVA/UVB filtering, the sunglasses are polarized and include an anti-reflection layer. The stylish product also includes scratch resistant layers on the front and back of the lenses for added durability. “We take pride in our work and will fix any manufacturing flaws free of charge.” added Schaeppi.



The one size fit’s all sunglasses have double spring aluminum hinges and a contoured nose piece for form fitting comfort fit. “Not only were my business partner Nick Schaeppi and I influenced by our grandfather who was an eye doctor on the importance of excellent eye wear, we were also influenced by our generation’s need to keep our environment in better shape.” said Schaeppi. “Bamboo is the fastest growing wood on the planet. We chose bamboo for the EPICSTOKE sunglasses because it grows up to 24 inches in a single day thus making it sustainable and renewable.” Schaeppi goes on to discuss that the frame material also produces 35% more oxygen than hardwood trees and absorbs four times as much carbon dioxide.



To make a donation to the crowdfunding project Click here



About Epicstoke, LLC

Epicstoke is a US based outdoor brand that creates high quality one-of-a-kind products from sustainable and recycled materials. The company’s mission is carried out by Joe and Nick Schaeppi.