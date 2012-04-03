- Epidemiology: Alzheimer's Disease

New Pharmaceuticals research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2012 -- In 2021, approximately 8.3 million adults with Alzheimer's disease will be living in the seven major markets (the US, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK). A substantial proportion of these elderly adults will live in the US and Japan, where the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease is highest.
Report Scope:
- Gain insight into market potential, including a robust 10-year epidemiology forecast of Alzheimer's disease prevalent cases.
- Understand the key epidemiologic risk factors associated with Alzheimer's disease.
Report Highlights
Because of the recent changes in ICD coding to eliminate confusion created by the overlap of the previous categories, earlier estimates are likely to have underestimated the prevalence of dementia and Alzheimer's disease.
Alzheimer's disease will continue to affect a large number of people in all of the major markets, with more than 8 million prevalent cases in the seven major markets in 2021.
In Japan, women are more likely to have Alzheimer's disease than men; however, this may be the result of differential survival rates between genders with increasing age, as this effect has not been observed in other markets.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- What are the most robust sources for Alzheimer's disease prevalence data?
- How will the patient population change over the next decade in the seven major markets?
- What are the major risk factors for Alzheimer's disease that drive the trends in prevalent cases and how are they changing?
