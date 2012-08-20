New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "Epidemiology: Asthma in China - Aging population and rising urbanization increase asthma prevalence"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- In this report, Datamonitor estimates that there were a total of 18.5 million cases of asthma in 2011 in China, with the majority (79%) living in urban areas. Prevalence rates are expected to remain constant, although the total number of cases will increase as a result of the aging population and increasing urbanization.
Scope
- Gain insight into market potential, including a robust 10-year epidemiology forecast of prevalent asthma cases.
- Understand the key epidemiologic risk factors associated with asthma.
Highlights
Datamonitor estimates that there were approximately 18.5 million asthmatics in China in 2011. Between 2011 and 2021, asthma prevalent cases will increase by approximately 17% nationally. The number of cases will increase by 37% in urban areas, but will decline by 58% in rural areas.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Datamonitor estimates that tier one and two cities in China had approximately 2.07 million and 4.05 million cases, respectively, in 2011.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the most robust epidemiologic studies for asthma prevalence data?
- How will the patient population change over the next decade in China?
- How do changes in population structure and risk factors affect the trend in prevalent asthma cases?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Epidemiology: Asthma - Stable prevalence rates in all age groups will lead to stable case numbers
- Clinical Trial Recruitment in Respiratory Diseases - Most Clinical Trial Activity Focused on Asthma and COPD
- Asthma Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Epidemiology: Stroke - Aging global population leads to more incident cases of stroke
- Clinical Trial Recruitment in Cardiovascular Diseases - Average Patient Recruitment per Trial was the Highest in Venous Thromboembolism
- Epidemiology: Osteopenia and Osteoporosis - On the rise as the aging population grows
- Epidemiology: Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia - Expected to continue growing as the male population ages
- Epidemiology: HIV - Antiretrovirals prevail as patient population grows
- Clinical Trial Recruitment in Orphan Diseases - Patient Numbers in Ovarian Cancer Trials Exceed Other Orphan Diseases in Oncology
- The Asthma, COPD & Allergic Rhinitis Market Outlook to 2016