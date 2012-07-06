Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Epidemiology: Chronic Lower Back Pain - Millions will continue to be out of work over the next decade", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- In 2010, Datamonitor estimates that there were about 55.7 million total prevalent cases of chronic low back pain in people aged 18 and over in the seven major markets (the US, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK). The majority of cases were in those aged between 40 and 59.
Report Scope
- Gain insight into market potential, including a robust 10-year epidemiology forecast of chronic low back pain prevalent cases.
- Understand the key epidemiologic risk factors associated with chronic low back pain.
Report Highlights
Between 2010 and 2020, Datamonitor expects to see an increase in the number of total prevalent cases of chronic low back pain in those aged 18 and over in the seven major markets (the US, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), from 55.7 million cases to 59.1 million cases. Japan will be the only country to witness a decrease in cases.
Datamonitor estimates that the largest number of cases of chronic low back pain will be in those aged between 40 and 59, the age group in which low back pain is most prevalent. Of the prevalent cases in men, 45% will be in this age group; in women, 43% of cases will be in this age group
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the most robust sources for chronic low back pain prevalence data?
- How will the patient population change through to 2020 in the US, Japan, and the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK)?
- How do changes in population structure and risk factors affect the trend in prevalent chronic low back pain cases?
