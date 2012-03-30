Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Epidemiology: Depression - A significant economic burden on society and the individual", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2012 -- In 2011, Datamonitor estimates that there were 32.2 million 12-month prevalent cases of major depression those aged 18+ in the seven major markets. Due to stable prevalence rates of depression over the next decade, the number of cases will remain relatively stable.
Scope:
- Gain insight to market potential, including a robust 10-year epidemiology forecast of 12-month prevalent cases of major depressive disorder.
- Understand the key epidemiologic risk factors associated with major depressive disorder.
Report Highlights
Between 2011 and 2021, Datamonitor expects to see a very small increase in the number of 12-month prevalent cases of major depressive disorder in the seven major markets, from 32.2 million to 33.4 million. The largest number of and greatest increase in the number of cases will be in the US due to changes in population structure during this time.
Datamonitor estimates that the greatest burden of major depressive disorder cases is in those aged 18-34, especially in women. In 2011, there were 4.4 million cases in men in this age group and 7.9 million cases in women in this age group.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- What are the most robust sources for major depressive disorder prevalence data?
- How will the patient population change over the next decade in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK)?
- How do changes in population structure and risk factors affect the trend in prevalent major depressive disorder cases?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
