- Epidemiology: Dyslipidemia

Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2012 -- The large numbers of adults with dyslipidemia in the seven major markets can be directly attributed to lifestyle choices, such as high caloric intake and limited physical activity. There is a clear disparity between the number of total prevalent cases and diagnosed cases, as well as a failure to properly manage the disease in all patients.
Report Scope:
- Gain insight into market potential, including a robust 10-year epidemiology forecast of dyslipidemia prevalent cases.
- Understand the key epidemiologic risk factors associated with dyslipidemia.
Report Highlights
Datamonitor expects to see an excessive, but stable, number of prevalent cases of dyslipidemia in all of the seven major markets, with the majority of cases seen in the US and Germany. Between 2011 and 2021, Datamonitor forecasts dyslipidemia prevalent cases in the seven major markets to increase by only 0.7%.
Between 2011 and 2021, Datamonitor forecasts prevalent cases of dyslipidemia in the seven major markets will remain stable, increasing from 123.9 million cases in 2011 to 132.5 million prevalent cases in 2021. Each of the seven major markets will experience marginal increases in prevalent dyslipidemia cases (0.1% to 1.2%) between 2011 and 2021.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- What are the most robust sources for dyslipidemia prevalence data?
- How will the patient population change over the next decade in the seven major markets?
- What are the major risk factors for dyslipidemia that are driving the trend in prevalent cases and how are they changing?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
