Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- In 2011, Datamonitor estimates that there were approximately 19.098 million men and women with SAD in the seven major markets (the US, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and more than three quarters of these cases (79%) were found in the US alone.
Scope
- Gain insight into market potential, including a robust 10-year epidemiology forecast of social anxiety disorder prevalent cases.
- Understand the key epidemiologic risk factors and co-morbidities associated with SAD.
Highlights
Datamonitor estimates that the prevalence of SAD in the seven major markets is highest among US adults aged 20-29 years and also 30-39 years; both age groups are projected to have a significant increase in the number of prevalent cases during the forecast period, according to Datamonitor forecasts.
Prevalent cases of SAD in adults aged 20-29 and 30-39 years in the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK) and Japan will remain relatively stable throughout the forecast period.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the most robust sources for social anxiety disorder prevalence data?
- How will the patient population change over the next decade in the seven major markets?
- What are the major co-morbid conditions with SAD that contribute to the severity of the disorder?
- How will the proposed changes to the current SAD diagnostic criteria affect the total prevalence of SAD near the end of the forecast period?
