Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2012 -- This module provides an estimate of the number of diagnosed incident and total prevalent cases of trigeminal neuralgia in the seven major markets using historical trends for the disease and underlying risk factors.
Report Scope
- Gain insight into market potential, including a robust 10-year epidemiology forecast of trigeminal neuralgia incident and total prevalent cases.
- Understand the key epidemiologic risk factors associated with trigeminal neuralgia.
Report Highlights
Datamonitor expects to see few diagnosed incident cases of trigeminal neuralgia in all of the seven major markets (the US, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), with the majority of cases seen in the US and Germany.
The forecast for total prevalent cases of the disease suggests the disease represents a bigger burden for the seven major markets than previously thought. Datamonitor epidemiologists forecast there were approximately 822,200 total prevalent cases of trigeminal neuralgia in the seven major markets in 2011.
Trigeminal neuralgia will continue to be diagnosed rarely in all of the major markets, with 33,000 diagnosed incident cases forecasted in the seven major markets in 2021
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the most robust sources for trigeminal neuralgia incidence and prevalence data?
- How will the patient population change over the next decade in the seven major markets?
- What are the major risk factors for trigeminal neuralgia that drive the trend in incident and prevalent cases and how are they changing?
