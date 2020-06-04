Epidural Steroid Injections (ESIs) Can Relieve Back, Neck, Arm, Leg Pain

Franklin Lakes, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2020 -- People who suffer from spinal stenosis or disc herniation often experience back, neck, arm or leg pain caused by inflammation of their nerves. For many, epidural steroid injections (ESIs) can offer pain relief—sometimes for years.



Dr. Steve Aydin, chief of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Interventional Pain Management at Kayal Pain & Spine Center, has the training, skill and experience to perform this minimally invasive surgical procedure. He is a highly respected orthopaedic surgeon and provider of pain management care in Bergen County and beyond.



How Does It Work?

During this procedure, Dr. Aydin injects the pain medication into the epidural space, which is a fat-filled area between the bone and protective sac of the spinal nerve. The injection consists of a numbing agent and corticosteroid, which can reduce inflammation and ease pain. ESI is typically followed by physical therapy and an exercise regimen.



Good candidates for ESI are those with spinal stenosis, sciatica, degenerative discs or spondylolisthesis who are suffering from neck, back, arm or leg pain. ESIs also are used as a diagnostic tool to help determine if surgery might relieve herniated disc pain.



Patients on blood thinners may need to stop taking them several days before the procedure. Just before the ESI, a local anesthetic is used to numb the injection site, but the patient is awake during the procedure. Dr. Aydin will inject the medication while using an X-ray fluoroscope, which allows him to see the needle and guide it to the desired location. ESI is usually performed as an outpatient procedure and will take 15 to 45 minutes. Because they can experience some numbness or weakness, patients should make arrangements for someone to drive them home following the procedure.



If patients are recuperating at home and experience pain near the injection site, they can use ice or an over-the-counter pain reliever. Most patients can return to their normal schedules the following day. However, it can take two days to two weeks for the corticosteroid to take effect, so patients may still feel some pain after the numbing medication wears off. Once they do take effect, the corticosteroids can relieve pain for days and even years.



