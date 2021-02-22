New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- Increasing research activities and funding in the field of epigenetics, rising prevalence of target diseases/disorders, reduced sequencing time, and increasing geriatric population are key factors contributing to high CAGR of epigenetics market during the forecast period.



The global Epigenetics market was valued at USD 8.03 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 21.62 billion by the year 2027, delivering a CAGR of 13.1%. Epigenetics refers to changes in gene activity without altering the DNA sequence, the changes being transmittable to daughter cells. Epigenetic processes are natural and essential for the functioning of many organisms, but odd occurrences can prove to be a source of various disorders, including different kinds of cancers, reproductive illnesses, cardiovascular illnesses, etc. In addition to this, behavioral changes and changes in mental state are also observed on account of epigenetic changes.



The Epigenetics Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market. The study also benefits the players by providing a concise and effective strategy to strengthen their footing in the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Epigenetics market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Illumina (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Merck Millipore (U.S.), Abcam (U.K.), Active Motif (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), New England Biolabs (U.S.), Agilent (U.S.), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Zymo Research (U.S.), PerkinElmer (U.S.), and Diagenode (Belgium).



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabi

a, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Epigenetics market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Epigenetics market is split into:



Product Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Reagents

Kits

Chip sequencing kit

Whole Genomic Amplification kit

Bisulfite Conversion kit

RNA sequencing kit

Others

Instruments

Enzymes

Services



Technology Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

Large non - coding RNA

MicroRNA modification

Chromatin structures



Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Oncology

Solid tumors

Liquid tumors

Non - oncology

Inflammatory diseases

Metabolic diseases

Infectious diseases

Cardiovascular diseases

Others



End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Epigenetics market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019 – 2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Increasing geriatric population

3.2. Rising prevalence of cancer

3.3. Reducing sequencing time

Chapter 4. Epigenetics Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Epigenetics Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Epigenetics Market Value Chain Analysis, 2017-2027

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Epigenetics Market Impact Analysis

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Epigenetics Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Epigenetics PESTEL Analysis



Continue….



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



