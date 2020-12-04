New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2020 -- The Global Epigenetics Market is estimated to reach USD 21.62 billion from USD 8.03 billion in 2019, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.1% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the decreasing sequencing costs, high funding for epigenetics research, increasing research activity, the growing application scope of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases, and a rising prevalence of cancer across the globe. Estimates suggest that the total number of cancer-related global deaths will reach 600,920 by 2025.



Epigenetics is the study of how genes are affected by your environment. Unlike genetic changes, epigenetic changes do not alter your DNA sequence and are reversible, but they can potentially change how the body reads a DNA sequence. Epigenetic changes like dysregulation of DNA methylation are associated with the development and progression of cancer. The field of study provides new opportunities for developing therapeutic strategies for reverse dysregulation in cancer. Currently, many cancer research studies that utilize epigenetics techniques are underway, and substantial investments are being made to support the research work.



In 2019, oncology applications were the highest revenue generator in the global epigenetics diagnostics market, with 70% of the industry share. The segment is estimated to witness robust growth through 2027 on account of the growing prevalence of cancer and associated disease burden.



The expanding application areas of epigenetics in personalized medicine, non-oncology diseases, and target therapy are forecast to boost epigenetics market size over the forecast period. However, significant investments required for procuring high-cost genomic instruments and the limited budget of academic research laboratories may negatively impact industry growth.



In the regional landscape, North America accounted for nearly 40% of the epigenetics market revenue share in 2019 and is expected to generate USD 8.32 billion in terms of annual remunerations by 2027. Advancements in therapeutic and diagnostic procedures and ongoing research activities on epigenetics supported by government funding is stimulating regional industry growth. In addition, the presence of advanced healthcare facilities and constant advancements in diagnostic procedures will support epigenetics market expansion in the region.



The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register a CAGR of 14.3% over the forecast period on account of increasing investments in pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors in China, Japan, and India.



Key players in the Global Epigenetics Market:



Illumina (U.S.)

Merck Millipore (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

Active Motif (U.S.)

Abcam (U.K.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.)

Agilent (U.S.),

New England Biolabs (U.S.)

Zymo Research (U.S.)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

PerkinElmer (U.S.)

Diagenode (Belgium)



Epigenetics Market: Segmentation



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Epigenetics Market on the basis of product type, technology, application, end-use and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

- Reagents

- Kits

o Chip sequencing kit

o Whole Genomic Amplification kit

o Bisulfite Conversion kit

o RNA sequencing kit

o Others

- Instruments

- Enzymes

- Services



Technology Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

- DNA Methylation

- Histone Methylation

- Histone Acetylation

- Large non - coding RNA

- MicroRNA modification

- Chromatin structures



Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

- Oncology

o Solid tumors

o Liquid tumors

- Non - oncology

o Inflammatory diseases

o Metabolic diseases

o Infectious diseases

o Cardiovascular diseases

o Others



End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

- Academic and Research Institutes

- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



