The report provides an insight into the epigenetic targets being studied and the challenges, issues, trends and opportunities in epigenetic research. It also outlines the product pipeline and discusses late-stage R&D molecules, as well as profiles of the major companies currently active in epigenetic research and in-depth analysis of strategic consolidations.
Epigenetics refers to a regulatory system that selectively regulates gene expression in different cells without actually affecting the genomic makeup of the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) sequence. Epigenetics is emerging as a key determinant of cellular differentiation, and epigenetic regulation of gene expression has been seen to play a vital role in a number of diseases.
There are currently only four epigenetic-based drugs in the market, namely Vidaza, Zolinza, Dacogen and Istodax. They act by inhibiting either Histone Deacetylases (HDAC) or DNA Methyltransferase (DNMT). The last few years have seen a surge of research into epigenetic modification and its usefulness in the treatment of a wide range of disease conditions. Analysis of the product pipeline reveals that the majority of research is centered on histone modifications. Clinical trials targeting HDACs clearly outnumber any other class of epigenetic targets. New targets such as RNA, BET, E2HZ are also being explored. Early epigenetics research was largely focused on its application for the treatment of cancer, although researchers and pharmaceutical companies now understand its potential for neurodegenerative diseases, metabolic disorders and aging. The lack of selectivity and the toxicity of first-generation epigenetic-based drugs are the key challenges in epigenetic research that need to address. There is no clear consensus among researchers as to whether research should focus on developing better combinations or better specificity. Some pharmaceutical companies such as Phamacyclics are developing drugs that are target specific while others are involved in investigating epigenetic-based combination therapies and developing novel epigenetic-based drugs.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 4SC AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Celgene Corporation, MethylGene Inc., Pharmacyclics, Inc., TopoTarget A/S, S*BIO Pte Ltd, Curis, Inc.
