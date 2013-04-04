Epigenetics Technology Market Expected to Grow Up to $8 Billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 25%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Epigenetics Market worth $8 Billion - 2017



The report “Epigenetics Market (Epigenomics, DNA Methylation, Histone Modifications, RNA interference, Cancer Therapeutics, Personalized Medicine) (2012 - 2017)” analyses the global epigenetics market by region, applications and epigenetic mechanisms with five year revenue forecasts. It also identifies the factors driving and restraining the global epigenetics market with analysis of trends, opportunities and challenges.



The market is segmented and the revenue is forecasted on the basis of major regions such as America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World (ROW) covering the key countries for each region. Further, the market is also segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of applications and disease indications.



In the post genomic era, Epigenetics Market is gaining importance as a promising scientific approach for understanding the influence of the epigenetic mechanisms in cancer and various other diseases. Rapid advancements have been occurring specifically in the field of cancer therapeutics.



The market for epigenetics screening tools such as enzymes, Chip kits, assays for analyzing various epigenetic mechanisms are increasing at a higher rate due to increased utilization in the research field. There has been a significant growth in biotechnology industry based on the revenues from epigenetic tools. The pharmaceutical industry also experienced a considerable growth based on sales revenues of the four epigenetic drugs, for example around $1 Billion in the year 2011 and is expected to have an increased growth rate in the coming years.



Strong academic research, high demand for treatment of cancer and non-oncology conditions, rapid screening tools are some of the factors driving the epigenetics market. Therapeutic applications in non-oncology indications such as inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, neurodegenerative disorders and personalized medicine are some high growth and emerging areas that are expected to drive the global market of epigenetics in coming years. The global market for epigenetics in terms of revenue is estimated to be worth $2.6 Billion in 2012 and is expected to reach $8 Billion by 2017, growing at a CAGR of 25% from 2012 to 2017.



