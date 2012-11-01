Emjoi Announces Sale on New Emagine Epilator

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- “Emagine” the possibilities! Today Emjoi announced a sale on its newest hair removal product, the Emjoi Emagine 72 tweezer-head epilator. Now shoppers can purchase the world’s fastest epilator for only $99.95. With its innovative, easy-to-use design, the Emjoi Emagine is one of the best hair removal products available on the market. There is no need to spend money of waxing and razors when the Emjoi Emagine is available for this exclusive low price.



This Emagine tweezer-head epilator from Emjoi is a groundbreaking hair remover that features 72 tweezer heads. It is faster, safer and more effective than shaving or waxing. The revolutionary Emagine epilator removes hair quickly and comfortably and reduces the number of passes required to achieve desired results. Users will enjoy smooth, silky, touchable skin within minute and with minimal discomfort.



Emjoi's patented glide technology reduces irritation while the innovation of one fixed-tweezer disc and two that open and close gently stretched skin to increase comfort and efficiently remove hair. To reduce ingrown hairs, Emagine features exclusive middle lifting fingers element that raise flat or short hairs for easy removal. The result is soft, smooth and hair free skin for up to six weeks. Click on the link for more information for hair epilator.



The Emagine tweezer-head epilator from Emjoi also features many new features not found in other epilator products. Its innovative, dual-opposed staggered heads enable the unit to cover greater surface area than ever before while grasping and removing more hair in a single pass. Emagine is also the world's first epilator to offer Silver Ion Technology, which provides protection from bacterial infections.



To purchase the new Emagine tweezer-head epilator from Emjoi for only $99.95, visit emjoi.com or contact the company at 1-888-99-EMJOI (993-6564) Monday-Friday 9:00am-4:00pm EST.



About Emjoi

Emjoi is firmly dedicated to making the little details of life and personal care, as trouble-free and enjoyable as possible; to adding pleasure and beauty to life in everything we do, from the way we look to how we feel and the very air we breathe; to finding innovative solutions that streamline the way we do things, and to harnessing the latest technologies in the service of enhancing our personal appearance and the quality of our lives. Products that make you look and feel better - Technology that gets personal these are far more than just catch-phrases and slogans. They reflect the true motivating inspiration behind Emjoi, a dynamic and leading-edge company dedicated to creating innovative high-end personal care products that enhance the lives of people everywhere.