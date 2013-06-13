Epilator.cc Now Offers Entire Line of Philips Epilators

St. George, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Epilator.cc, the premier site for epilator reviews now offers reviews for Philips' new line of epilators. The Philips name is known for high quality products with everything from televisions to light bulbs. The new line of epilators is no different, Philips has put their attention into every detail of each epilator model to make sure it is a product worthy of the Philips name.



Bill Jefferson the Vice President of product testing at Epilator.cc said “I was a littler nervous to review the Philips line of epilators because I have such a high regard for the company in general, however I am glad to say that this line of epilators did not disappoint.”



As more and more women as well as men are looking for ways of removing unwanted hair epilators have become a great alternative to the traditional razor. Similar to waxing an epilator removes hair at the root leaving skin smoother for up to 6 weeks. Hair will regrow but grows back thinner and usually lighter than before. Epilators can be used on your arms and legs as well as sensitive areas of the body.



The Philips epilator line of products come in a corded as well as cordless models to help accommodate those consumers that are looking to be a little more mobile. Most models also come with have a contouring head to make sure that no matter which model you choose you can get the smooth skin you are wanting.



So which model is best? Each Philips model is designed for different specialties so make sure to check out each model and read the epilator.cc reviews in order to find the model that best fits what you have in mind. You should be able to find the perfect model to leave your arm, legs and other areas hair free.



About Epilator.cc

Epilator.cc was started in early 2011 to provide real reviews on each and every epilator on the market. As epilators has become increasingly more popular consumers are going online to become educated on which epilators will give them them best results with the least amount of discomfort. That is why Epilator.cc was started because there is not better way than actual reviews from customers that own the products. Find reviews for Braun, Emjoi, Epilady, Karmissie, Panasonic, Philips, Remington, and Revlon Epilators



Media Contact:

Epilator.cc

News@epilator.cc

St. George, UT

http://www.epilator.cc