"Epistem Holdings Plc (EHP) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update" Published

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- Epistem Holdings Plc (Epistem) is a biopharmaceutical and biotechnology company providing contract research facilities and services to others pharmaceuticals companies. It also undertakes the development of novel therapeutics used in oncology and wound healing. It operates through three reportable segments, namely, Contract Research Services, Novel Therapies and Personalised Medicine. It provides molecular biomarkers to measure drug induced gene expression from individual plucked hairs. It specializes in the marketing of epithelial stem cells in the areas of oncology, gastrointestinal diseases and dermatological applications. It offers reliable, innovative research models to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare industries. Its principal subsidiaries include Epistem Limited and Epistem Inc. Epistem headquartered in Manchester, the UK.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Epistem focuses on its research and development activities with emphasis on identifying new drug therapies to address major diseases of oncology, gastrointestinal disease, dermatology and aging. To this end, the company entered into agreement and collaboration with various pharmaceutical companies such as Becton Dickinson, GlaxoSmithKline and so on.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Epistem Holdings Plc portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Covidien plc (COV) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Corin Group PLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- C. R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- GE Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis , 2013 Update
- Philips Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. (AMF) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Siemens Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Qiagen N.V. (QIA) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update