EPM Scientific – Biometrics Careers in Switzerland

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2021 -- In Switzerland, the biotech sector is one of the most innovative, with more than 1,000 small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups working on novel therapies (drugs, diagnostics, and vaccines) all providing services in these sectors. The industry generated about 50,000 high-paying jobs and spends around CHF 1.5 billion on the research and development of new therapeutic solutions each year. With this in mind, it's no surprise that Switzerland is able to offer extensive opportunities to medical professionals who are looking to further their careers as well as a diverse collection of world-leading organisations looking to recruit top-talent.



Since their inception in 2012, EPM Scientific has worked diligently to establish international connections with over 750 business professionals in over 60 countries and 12 global office hubs. Since 2012, the team has strived to deliver long-lasting and effective permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to a wealth of novel and established businesses and enterprises. The firm's global network supports the consultants at EPM to approach the recruitment process with a comprehensive knowledge of the life sciences industry and allows them to keep up to date with market trends and industry insights. EPM Scientific is a forward-thinking life science recruitment agency that is proud to approach recruiting goals through an innovative outlook that provides both candidates and clients with a strong level of confidence that the entire recruitment process is in safe and expert hands.



EPM Scientific understands the complexities of talent acquisition in today's world and provides peace of mind to the organisations and individuals with whom it collaborates. The firm is also a specialist recruiter for R&D jobs, clinical operations jobs, medical engineering jobs and biometric careers. As a member of the award-winning Phaidon International Group, EPM Scientific is the chosen life science recruitment firm for 71 world-leading companies. EPM Scientific is focused on ensuring that life science experts are positioned globally within excellent businesses. This positioning is vitals as according to a report from Spiceworks, biometric authentication technology is being utilised in 62% of companies across the glove. Currently, positions available through EPM Scientific include: IVD Quality Manager, Process Engineer, NPD Quality Engineer, Regulatory Affairs Specialist, Director of Biostatistics, Statistical Programming – Senior Manager, Sales Manager DACH, Sales Representative – Nutrition, Global Marketing Oncology Lead, Senior Manager Statistical Programming, and Director of Regulatory Affairs to name a few.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Life Science Careers in Switzerland visit:



https://www.epmscientific.ch/jobs/switzerland



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific CH: +41 44 542 12 50.



For more information about EPM Scientific CH services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.ch.



About EPM Scientific CH

EPM Scientific CH has a reach that extends to more than 60 countries internationally. The firm is a Life Sciences specialist, reimagining the way that recruitment is handled in this innovative sector.