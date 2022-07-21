EPM Scientific Helps Pharmaceutical Companies Hire the Best Candidates for Their Medical Affairs Jobs

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2022 -- Innovation is a mainstay in the pharmaceutical industry as new medical devices, drugs, and more are developed each day. This has created new career opportunities in the medical affairs sector as there is a higher demand for clinical information. Medical affairs teams are the face of the company, and their value lies in their ability to disseminate information as accurately and precisely as possible. EPM Scientific is one of the top recruitment agencies that help businesses recruit medical affairs personnel for pharmaceutical businesses.



Ranging from one consultant to delivering a specialist project, their recruitment team supports partner organisations of all sizes. Their approach is tailored to meet the needs of businesses allowing them to shift internal R&D focus to more strategic activities to improve lifecycle performance. They provide the right talent to support, complement, and ultimately drive your manufacturing business forward. The company streamlines every aspect of the hiring process, dramatically increasing hiring accuracy, whilst reducing your time to hire.



With a welcoming and helpful approach to every client, they can provide effective and sustainable recruitment solutions to help hire top candidates. They recruit candidates who work hard to do this by ensuring the necessary licensing, marketing, and legal components are all compliant before the product is allowed to enter the marketplace. Businesses looking to hire medical affairs personnel can go to EPM Scientific's website for more information.



"With new sophisticated molecules, medical devices, and even gene therapies, there is a higher demand for clinical and drug information, creating new career opportunities for pharmacists in the growing area of medical affairs," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of EPM Scientific. He further stated, "We remain steadfast in our service as we continue to offer guidance to clients in the Life Science sector and help them secure top talent."



Established in 2012, EPM Scientific has gained immense knowledge, understanding, and experience in the pharmaceutical sector. The company provides advanced recruitment and talent acquisition services for a broad spectrum of roles and responsibilities efficiently and reliably. Their ability to source candidates through innovative methods has given them a key edge over competitors. In addition to medical affairs recruitment, they also provide recruitment services for other pharmaceutical sectors such as clinical development, R&D, clinical operations, medical communications, and many more.



To find out more about medical affairs jobs, visit https://www.epmscientific.com/disciplines/medical-affairs.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact EPM Scientific USA: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about EPM Scientific services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.com.



About EPM Scientific

EPM Scientific partners with organisations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work with 70+ world-leading companies as their preferred recruitment partner to find the Life Sciences talent they need, so they can focus on what they do best – leading from the front to create a better world.