EPM Scientific Offers Recruitment Services for Rising Clinical Development Sector

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2021 -- The world economy was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic which made recruitment especially harder. While the world saw a rise in the need for qualified professionals especially in the clinical sector, recruitment for the sector has become increasingly difficult as many companies struggle to find suitable candidates to meet their growing needs. EPM Scientific is a leading recruiter in the US that provides recruitment services for the clinical development sector.



Their team of clinical research recruiters is experts who specialise exclusively in clinical roles, sourcing exceptional clinical research CVs for contract and permanent jobs and executive search projects. The company supports organisations with staffing for clinical development at all phases and levels of seniority, working with human resources, talent acquisition teams, department heads, and clinical project managers, to deliver tailored solutions to their individual needs.



The company's ever-increasing database of screened and qualified clinical research professionals and an extended network of best-in-class networking tools enable them to staff even the toughest-to-fill roles. The organisation's expertise enables them to source and supplies clinical research CVs for positions at all levels and all phases of clinical trials and development. For more information, check out EPM Scientific's website for more information.



"From drug discovery and product development to preclinical research and clinical trials, the development process is a long and difficult process," commented Zach Stamp, Executive Director at EPM Scientific. He further said, "As we reflect on the challenges of securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



EPM Scientific is one of the most well-renowned recruitment services for the medical sector in the US. The company has established a reputation among employers as one of the leading clinical recruitment agencies in Europe, the USA and the Asia Pacific, delivering professional staffing and recruitment services for the global life science industry. The scope for career progression is promising for the clinical market and the organization has consultants who will work with you throughout the recruitment process to ensure both candidates and clients achieve their aspirations.



About EPM Scientific

EPM Scientific partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations. As part of the Phaidon International group, we work with 70+ world-leading companies as their preferred recruitment partner to find the Life Sciences talent they need, so they can focus on what they do best – leading from the front to create a better world.



