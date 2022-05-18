EPM Scientific Offers Recruitment Services to Fill Safety & Pharmacovigilance Positions

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2022 -- Medical safety and vigilance are becoming increasingly important in the pharmaceutical sector. There have been reports of many safety issues when it comes to pharmaceutical drugs in recent times. Statistics highlight a key challenge of modern medicine, the need to track adverse events long after regulatory agencies have approved new drugs. This is why pharmaceutical safety personnel are in high demand in the industry. EPM Scientific, a well-renowned recruitment agency, offers recruitment services to fill jobs in the safety & pharmacovigilance job sector.



EPM Scientific has an excellent reputation among pharmaceutical businesses for delivering high-quality professional staffing and recruitment services for contract and permanent pharmacovigilance vacancies. With a team of pharmacovigilance recruiters that specialise exclusively in drug safety roles, the agency supports the hiring needs of pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other life science organisations. Their extensive database of screened and qualified candidates and industry leading network tools enable them to deliver exceptional professionals for businesses.



Their team is solely focused on matching talented and qualified candidates to relevant drug safety and pharmacovigilance roles within life science companies. Their consultants stay up to date with the current industry issues within pharmaceutical safety, to optimise their knowledge, and provide valuable advice and assistance to clients and jobseekers alike. Pharmaceutical businesses looking to recruit candidates for pharmacovigilance jobs can go to EPM Scientific's website for more information.



"According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, one out of three drugs on the US market may have safety issues. This has led to an increase in demand for medical pharmacovigilant personnel in the market," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of EPM Scientific. He further said, "Our team have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



EPM Scientific is one of the most accomplished pharmacovigilance recruitment agencies across the globe. The company provides up-to-the-minute technology and recruitment programs that are designed to optimize the expertise and enthusiasm of consultants for the benefit of clients. The firm works hard to nurture a network of talented people across the country, especially in major cities including San Francisco, Dallas, Boston, Chicago, and New York.



To find out more about safety & pharmacovigilance jobs, visit: https://www.epmscientific.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact EPM Scientific USA: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about EPM Scientific services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.com.



About EPM Scientific

EPM Scientific partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work with 70+ world-leading companies as their preferred recruitment partner to find the Life Sciences talent they need, so they can focus on what they do best – leading from the front to create a better world.