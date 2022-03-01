EPM Scientific Offers Specialised Recruitment Services for Medical Communications Sector

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2022 -- Medical communication is a key part of the pharmaceutical industry as medical research is meaningless unless it is communicated well to the right people. Communication can help patients understand their condition, medication as well as their side effects. Pharmaceutical companies work with clinical experts to plan, to support and deliver well thought-out information and education to a variety of audiences. This has led to an increase in demand for individuals who can fulfil these roles, which need to be filled immediately.



EPM Scientific is a well-renowned recruitment firm that provides specialized recruitment services for medical communications sector. They have a dedicated team of recruitment consultants who specialise in sourcing talented communication professionals into a range of medical communications agencies. Their candidate engagement approach can be highly successful with our clients ranging from global network organisations to independent agencies. The company has a dedicated team of recruitment consultants who specialise in sourcing talented communication professionals throughout the globe.



Understanding the challenges you face when it comes to finding the best talent in healthcare communications, the company has recruited for specialist healthcare communications agencies, health tech start-ups, membership bodies, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and charities to find the best healthcare communication professionals. They place professionals in a range of roles from mid-to-senior levels, using in-depth industry knowledge and an unrivalled network.



"In order for patients to receive treatment and for it to be distributed on an appropriate scale, the pharmaceutical company needs to work with clinical experts to plan, to support and deliver well thought-out information and education to a variety of audiences," commented Zach Stamp, Executive Director at EPM Scientific. He further said, "We can help businesses recruit the perfect candidates to fulfil positions as per requirements."



To find out more about medical career opportunities visit: https://www.epmscientific.com/



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact EPM Scientific: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about EPM Scientific services, please go to: https://www.epmscientific.com.



About EPM Scientific

EPM Scientific partners with organisations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations. As part of the Phaidon International group, we work with 70+ world-leading companies as their preferred recruitment partner to find the Life Sciences talent they need, so they can focus on what they do best – leading from the front to create a better world.



Social Media Profiles



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKiXPJwytesZ-KQdOmBbs-w/videos

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/epmscientific/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/epm-scientific/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EPMscientific/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPMScientific



Contact Details



EPM Scientific

622 3rd Avenue 8th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Phone: +1 646 759 4560