EPM Scientific Offers Specialised Recruitment Services for the Research & Development Industry

The life sciences industry relies heavily on research and development. A company's existence in an increasingly competitive climate is almost entirely based on the research and development of new products, such as medications, vaccines, and medical devices. Research and development are a significant investment in both time and finances. On average, large multinational drug companies spend 17% of their revenues on R&D, and it takes an average of ten years to bring a new drug to market. Therefore, medical enterprise in the R&D sector must hire great people.



As a well-renowned medical recruitment agency, EPM Scientific offers specialised recruitment services for the R&D industry. They're one of the best transformational talent partners across all core markets adding meaningful value to the lives of their clients, candidates, and ultimately patients. They are dedicated to staffing in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, devices, and CRO industries, with a client portfolio including global leaders in pharmaceutical development and clinical research. The firm's mission is to secure business-critical talent in life sciences and to create opportunities for great minds to innovate and make a difference.



They work with the top international pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to bring you the best jobs in the UK clinical job market. The company is able to offer broad coverage of clinical job vacancies within contract research organisations (CROs) whilst continuing to work with the largest organisations in the industry as well as a broad range of small to medium sized pharmaceutical drug development companies.



"Research and development (R&D) is the lifeblood of the life sciences industry as it is a serious investment of time and money," Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director at EPM Scientific, commented. He continued, "Our team supports clients by helping them recruit perfect candidates for fulfilling job roles according to clients' requirements."



About EPM Scientific

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations. As part of the Phaidon International group, the company works with 70+ world-leading companies as their preferred recruitment partner to find the Life Sciences talent they need, so they can focus on what they do best – leading from the front to create a better world.