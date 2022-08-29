EPM Scientific Offers Specialized Recruitment Services for Quality Operations Jobs

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2022 -- Quality operations are a critical part of life sciences and pharmaceutical industries. Quality is essential in ensuring the final products are consistent, safe, effective and predictable. This is because 90% of the medicines tested on people don't reach the market because they are unsafe or ineffective. Companies are also aware of the risk; according to research, 67% of executives consider cost of quality essential to competitive success. This is why quality operations personnel are in high demand in the industry.



EPM Scientific is a trusted pharmaceutical recruitment partner that offers specialised recruitment services for quality operations jobs in the life science industry. They extend an expert hand to help organisations grow; whether they're building out for new projects and facilities, or if they simply don't have the time and resources to recruit internally. Using a flexible, consultative approach, their consultants go well beyond just matching CVs to your job specification and help businesses explore solutions that are in their best interests in the long-term as well as the short-term.



They assess the compatibility of each candidate's values and cultural fit with your team and organisation to ensure you find the perfect match. They help businesses engage and attract the best people and minimize the length of time it takes to hire them. Their approach enables clients to reduce HR costs and recruit candidates with critical skill sets. Businesses looking to recruit top candidates in the quality sector can check out EPM Scientific's website for more information.



"Quality operations is an essential function of the life sciences industry. Drug manufacturers must thoroughly test materials, processes, equipment, techniques, environments and personnel to ensure their final products are consistent, safe, effective and predictable," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of EPM Scientific. He further stated, "We guide clients in the pharmaceutical sectors to recruit top candidates in the market."



EPM Scientific is a global recruitment and staffing company that specializes in biotechnology, device, pharmaceutical, and a range of related industries. The company's recruitment consultants have a background in the life sciences industry, and their ongoing learning and development programs ensure that they are all highly trained experts within their specialist function. Their staffing consultants operate in dedicated specialist teams, focused on niche pharmaceutical areas across R&D, manufacturing, compliance and commercialization.

About EPM Scientific

EPM Scientific partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work with 70+ world-leading companies as their preferred recruitment partner to find the Life Sciences talent they need, so they can focus on what they do best – leading from the front to create a better world.