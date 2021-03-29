EPM Scientific Pharma Jobs Across the USA - 2021

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2021 -- There has never been a more exciting time to develop your career in the pharmaceutical industry. Pharma recruiters are on the lookout for diligent professionals who can be pioneers in the industry by providing all-encompassing expertise and knowledge. The Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is set to grow exponentially, with a projected CAGR of 5.8% by 2026, reaching USD 10.6 billion. The rising pharmaceuticals market, advancement in functional excipients, and the growing genetics market all add to the overall growth of the sector, which, in turn, has generated mass job openings for pharma professionals in the United States and beyond.



EPM Scientific is proud to be the leading specialist recruiter for a variety of sectors within the life sciences industry. Since its inception in 2012, the firm has worked ardently to deliver permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across the industry to further clinical careers, specializing in a plethora of sectors from R&D jobs and pharmacovigilance jobs to engineering and biometrics careers. New York, Chicago, Boston and Los Angeles are among the cities in need of life science professionals, with a multitude of opportunities available that can provide professional growth and elevate careers.



EPM Scientific has a team of over 750 passionate consultants based in 12 different international office locations. The firm's advisors are frequently trained in cutting-edge recruiting strategies and technologies in order to yield the best possible outcomes for their clients and secure the perfect role for their candidates. EPM Scientific holds an impressive global presence that spans over 60 countries and territories. Furthermore, the firm is the trusted recruiting partner of 71 world-leading organizations as part of the award-winning Phaidon International Group. The firm works collaboratively with organizations of varying sizes, from bold start-ups to booming global firms, providing an extensive range of business and career opportunities to potential candidates and companies.



Currently, EPM Scientific has a diverse collection of roles available to apply for all corners of the US, as well as in Europe and Asia. The firm also adopts a recruitment beyond borders approach to ensure that adept professionals do not lose out on fantastic career prospects as a result of geographical constraints. Positions currently available with the agency include: Scientific Director, Senior Medical Science Liaison, US Hospital Marketing Lead, Sr, Director – Process Sciences (Biologics), Associate Director/Director of Upstream Process Development, QC Microbiology Manager, Regulatory Affairs Specialist/Manager, In-house SCRA, Scientist-Computational Biology – Biomarker Platform Development and Director of Business Development, to name a few.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



