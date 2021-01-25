EPM Scientific Plays a Key Part in the Journey to the Covid-19 Vaccine

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- The turn of the new year brings new hope for the battle against coronavirus. Vaccinations developed in the US and UK by pharmaceutical giants Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca have proven successful after clinical trials, providing the rest of the world with a light at the end of the tunnel. The German-based biotechnology company, BioNTech, who were the first to bring a successful vaccine against Covid-19 to market, has acknowledged Phaidon International as a key partner in making this historic achievement possible.



Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech, stated: "Despite the damage caused by the virus, I have been inspired each day by the spirit of collaboration and scientific discovery. It is one of the greatest honours of my life to be involved in this effort and to play a role in helping the world regain a sense of normality. I would like to thank each and every person that helped make this a reality." Phaidon International's life sciences recruitment brand EPM Scientific has been working with BioNTech for a number of years and were pleased to be part of their journey in developing a vaccine. Harry Youtan, CEO of Phaidon International says: "Often we spend time focusing on the day-to-day tasks, but on this occasion more than perhaps others, everyone in our team is extraordinarily proud that we are helping, in our own way, to overcome one of the greatest challenges in recent times."



From research and development through to commercial introduction and pharmacovigilance, EPM Scientific provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruiting options to fully cover the production system. The German team is based in Berlin and has an unmatched understanding of the life sciences market throughout the country, operating as a leading life science recruitment agency. The dedicated consultancy team of the corporation are located in more than 12 offices around the world, giving them a global presence as well as fantastic local expertise. EPM Scientific is the preferred recruiting partner for over 70 world-leading firms internationally as part of the Phaidon International group. They have established a community of one million mid-to-senior level professionals to link ambitious individuals with their desired career. To ensure that the best-in-class recruitment methodology is being used to deliver the best possible results for clients and applicants, the firm has invested heavily in the frequent training of its staff and consultants.



EPM Scientific provides applicants with a high level of support whilst providing clients with the best possible talent for their advertised vacancies. The professionals at EPM Scientific are leaders in their chosen area and have local as well as global expertise to boost their recruiting opportunities for clinical careers.



The current FMI business intelligence reports show that the global pharmacovigilance industry size is predicted to have hit US $6, 104.1 million by the end of 2020 with a CAGR of 14.2% from 2014 to 2020. This insight into industry growth provides both recruiters and prospective candidates a plethora of new and exciting opportunities within the market to explore. Some of the opportunities that EPM Scientific have include roles for Clinical Pharmacology Consultants, Contract Project Managers and Directors of Pharmacovigilance Safety Science and Clinical Safety Risk Management.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific DE

EPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across the fast expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.