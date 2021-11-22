EPM Scientific Provides Excellent Opportunities in Quality Operations for Experienced Professionals

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2021 -- The global economy has taken a severe hit after the COVID 19 pandemic, making recruitment for various sectors like quality operations challenging. While the demand for talented professionals for a wide range of quality sector careers has increased, many companies struggle to find suitable candidates to meet their growing needs. EPM Scientific, one of the top recruitment agencies, has been at the forefront of helping businesses fulfill their requirements by screening and sourcing the best-fit talent from across the globe. With many offices at key locations worldwide, it has created a vast network of experienced professionals best suited to meet even the most complex roles and responsibilities.



Its team of dedicated recruitment consultants provides companies with advanced workforce management and talent acquisitions solutions to improve their in-house talent quality to achieve business-critical goals and lead the industry in innovation and excellence. Their experienced recruiters have a keen eye for locating talented individuals and provide them with extensive support and guidance throughout the recruitment process to ensure that they reach their career goals. With their vast knowledge and understanding of the quality operations sector, they can provide unparalleled recruitment services to small, medium, and large-scale enterprises, helping them achieve their targets and fulfill their recruitment needs and requirements.



Established in 2012, EPM Scientific has gained immense knowledge, understanding, and experience in the quality sector and provides advanced recruitment and talent acquisition services for a broad spectrum of roles and responsibilities efficiently and reliably. They place a lot of attention on training their in-house consultants, organizing internal workshops and seminars to keep them up to date with the emerging market trends, and training them extensively to assist clients and candidates in achieving their goals and ambitions. The company provides contract, permanent, and multi-hire talent acquisition solutions for life-science businesses across the US.



"Like many sectors, 2021 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates," commented Zach Stamp, Executive Director at EPM Scientific. He further said, "As we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



EPM Scientific has steadily grown in stature and reputation due to its commitment to providing business-critical global talent to its clients by meeting challenging recruitment requirements efficiently. Their ability to source candidates through innovative methods has given them a key edge over competitors and made them a sought-after recruitment partner for several small and medium enterprises and large corporates across the globe. Apart from quality operation careers, they also provide services for other sectors such as engineering, pharmaceuticals, R&D, medical affairs, and more.



