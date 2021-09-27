EPM Scientific Provides Recruitment Services for Clinical Operations Within Pharmaceutical Businesses

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2021 -- Recruitment and job openings in the pharmaceutical industry are at an all-time high right now. Recruiters are on the lookout for talented individuals who can be industry pioneers by providing comprehensive expertise and knowledge. Clinical operations recruitment is critical in assisting trials and the supply chain in overcoming challenges and resuming some semblance of normalcy as the world slowly opens again. The growing pharmaceuticals market, technological advancements in functional excipients, and the growing genetics market all contribute to the sector's overall growth.



EPM Scientific is a well-renowned recruitment firm in the UK that offers recruitment services for clinical operations for pharmaceutical enterprises. With their experience and deep understanding of talent requirements, the firm provides tailored recruitment solutions for pharmaceutical businesses with a major focus on securing talented professionals to suit all available positions. With an exclusive network of professionals within the industry, the company guarantees a wealth of knowledge is used to enhance the recruitment procedure to aid the search for rising talent.



The company's international connection, combined with an in-depth understanding of the US life sciences market and a keen insight into its recruitment needs has given them an edge in solving the key challenge of securing business-critical talent. The company can be critical in assisting businesses in recruiting the right talent that can fulfill their needs.



EPM Scientific, established in 2012 and has grown alongside innovative organizations within the life sciences industry, supporting greater expansion and growth. The firm provides permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions for life-science businesses in locations across the USA. A part of the Phaidon International Group, the company makes a preferred destination for a recruitment partner for hundreds of world-leading companies.



"Like many sectors, 2021 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates," commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He further said, "As we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific

EPM Scientific partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations. As part of the Phaidon International group, we work with 70+ world-leading companies as their preferred recruitment partner to find the Life Sciences talent they need, so they can focus on what they do best – leading from the front to create a better world.



