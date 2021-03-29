EPM Scientific R&D Careers Throughout the USA – 2021

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2021 -- According to the FDA, a biosimilar is a biological product that is highly similar to and has no clinically meaningful differences from an existing FDA-approved reference product. Biosimilars represent the fastest-growing class of therapeutic products in the United States. Biosimilars allow consumers to save money on health care without sacrificing treatment quality. As a product, they are incredibly important as they have the potential to offer consumer competition and increase patient access to essential medicines. With this in mind, it's not surprising that R&D professionals are in high demand throughout the USA to further sectors such as biosimilars.



EPM Scientific is proud to be the leading specialist recruiter for a number of expert life sciences industries since their conception in 2012. From medical communications and pharmacovigilance through to R&D jobs and medical engineering, the firm delivers permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment options to further clinical careers throughout the life sciences industry. Across New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Dallas and Charlotte as well as other cities throughout the United States – the need for professionals to undertake exceptional clinical careers, as the world returns to a sense of the 'new normal', continues to grow.



EPM Scientific has a team of over 750 consultants in 12 offices across the globe, coupled with an impressive network of over one million mid-to-senior industry professionals, which provide the firm with a comprehensive approach to understanding the demands of the life sciences industry. The firm's advisors are frequently trained in best-in-class recruiting technologies to ensure that they are providing the greatest outcomes for both applicants and clients. EPM Scientific has a global presence in over 60 countries and is the trusted recruiting partner of 71 world-leading organizations as part of the Phaidon International Group. The firm partners with enterprises of all types, from agile start-ups to corporate giants, to offer their candidates a wide variety of opportunities when it comes to selecting the perfect company culture as well as unlimited individual growth and potential. The firm's advisors are devoted to aiding applicants at every step of the recruiting process, from source to hire.



As a leading global brand, EPM Scientific currently has a variety of positions available in the United States, as well as throughout Europe and Asia. To ensure that skilled professionals do not lose out, when it comes to fantastic career prospects throughout the world, the firm applies a recruiting beyond borders initiative. The positions currently available include: Scientist-Computational Biology – Biomarker Platform Development, Director of Business Development, Creative Copywriter -Healthcare Ad, Associate Director – Upstream Process Development – Upstream Process Development, Clinical Project Manager, Account Director – Content Strategist, Head of Safety and Associate Director – Sales Operations. If you're looking to define your next career move or source business-critical talent for your organization, get in touch with EPM's friendly consultants today.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about research and development jobs in USA visit https://www.epmscientific.com/.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact EPM Scientific US: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about EPM Scientific US services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.com.



About EPM Scientific US

EPM Scientific US designs and delivers a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that bring together talented people and offer career next steps. The firm was established in 2012 and is now a specialist leading recruiter in Life Sciences nationwide.