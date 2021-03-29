EPM Scientific R&D Jobs in Switzerland - 2021

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2021 -- Switzerland is leading the way in the development of new technology to help the early detection of cancer based on the use of a new innovative biomarker and liquid biopsy. After clinical trials, the product has demonstrated an unprecedented potential in successfully identifying early lung, prostate and breast cancer diagnoses. The Swiss start-up, 4D Lifetec AG, is an example of the trailblazing aptitude that the Swiss research and development sector has, which will ultimately have immense benefits for public health across the globe. Switzerland is the ideal location to pursue and develop a career in scientific research and development, and leading sector specialist EPM Scientific has the international connections and expertise to support and facilitate all candidates with these types of career goals.



EPM Scientific was established in 2012 and has grown exponentially over the past 8 years. From research and development through to commercial introduction and pharmacovigilance, EPM Scientific provides permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting options. The firm's diligent consultants are located in over 12 offices worldwide, providing them with an international presence and influence, as well as fantastic local expertise. The Swiss team is based in Zurich and has an all-encompassing understanding of the Swiss life sciences market. EPM have developed a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals in order to align ambitious individuals with their dream organisation and career. As part of the Phaidon International Group, EPM Scientific are also the preferred life science recruitment agency for over 70 world-leading companies across the globe.



EPM Scientific currently has a wide range of interesting and diverse career options available, these include: Process Engineer, NPD Quality Engineer, Regulatory Affairs Specialist, Director of Biostatistics, Statistical Programming – Senior Manager, Sales Manager DACH, Sales Representative – Nutrition, Global Marketing Oncology Lead, Sales Representative Nutrition, Senior Manager Statistical Programming, Director of Regulatory Affairs and Sales Representative Clinical Nutrition. These are just a selection of the career defining roles available through EPM Scientific. Get in contact with a member of the team today to discover how you can establish your next career step or source business-critical talent for your organisation.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific CH

EPM Scientific CH has a reach that extends to more than 60 countries internationally. The firm is a Life Sciences specialist, reimagining the way that recruitment is handled in this innovative sector.