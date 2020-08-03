EPM Scientific US Is a Leading Recruitment Firm in the USA for Life Science Recruitment

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2020 -- Securing business-critical talent is more challenging than ever before but the right recruitment partner can make this simple. COVID-19 has placed incredible pressure on businesses within the life sciences sector and also made team building and expansion tough. EPM Scientific US works with Life Sciences organisations across the USA, from Boston and Dallas to Chicago, San Francisco and New York, connecting people with the roles that can support growth, on a personal level and across the industry too.



Established in 2012, EPM Scientific US has created a team of specialists with a singular focus: securing business-critical talent. The firm invests in training and the most up to date technology to enable challenges, such as remote working and socially distanced interviews to be easily overcome. The team of passionate specialists ensures that businesses within the Life Sciences sector in the USA remain able to find the talent they need to thrive – and that individuals have the peace of mind of knowing their career goals are in safe hands. EPM Scientific US provides a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that support right along the product life cycle, from the early stages of R&D through to the process of medical communications and pharmacovigilance.



Expertise is highly valued at EPM Scientific US and the team has worked right across the sector. This includes in areas such as clinical development where roles are focused on advancing scientific knowledge and burgeoning innovative career paths being built around biometrics, which many consider to be the future of healthcare. From commercial to regulatory and clinical operations, every aspect of the Life Sciences industry is covered. The firm's reach extends across the country too, with roles available in New York and San Francisco, as well as Chicago, Boston and Dallas.



There are many different ways in which EPM Scientific US contributes to client success and development, including with respect to diversity and implementing ways to cope with the challenges of remote working. The firm goes above and beyond for clients, both nationally and internationally. As well as a network of talented individuals in the USA, the firm is also part of the Phaidon International group, working with 70+ world-leading companies internationally as a preferred recruitment partner. Given the disruption, change and competition that the Life Sciences sector currently faces it's crucial for businesses and individuals within it to be able to make the right connections to evolve.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific US offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific US. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the Life Science sector and help them secure top talent."



About EPM Scientific US

EPM Scientific US designs and delivers a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that bring together talented people and offer career next steps. The firm was established in 2012 and is now a specialist leading recruiter in Life Sciences nationwide.