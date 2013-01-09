Epocrates, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPOC) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover by Athenahealth

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Epocrates, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPOC) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by athenahealth, Inc to acquire Epocrates, Inc. for $11.75 per NASDAQ:EPOC share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NASDAQ:EPOC shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Epocrates, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPOC) prior to January 7, 2013, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:EPOC shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Epocrates, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed NASDAQ:EPOC investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On January 7, 2013, athenahealth, Inc,(NASDAQ: ATHN) announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Epocrates, Inc.The board of directors of each of athenahealth and Epocrates has agreed to a price of $11.75 per share, in cash, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $293 million.



However, at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ:EPOC shares at $15.00 per share.



Therefore the investigation a law firm concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to NASDAQ:EPOC stockholders. Specifically, given that certain Epocrates shareholders representing approximately 17.5% of the outstanding common stock have already agreed to vote their shares in favor of the transaction, the investigation focuses on whether the Epocrates Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in Epocrates, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPOC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com