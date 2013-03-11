Epocrates, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPOC) Investor Alert: Lawsuit alleges False and Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- An investor in Epocrates, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPOC) shares filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between February 2, 2011 and August 9, 2011.



Investors who purchased shares of Epocrates, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPOC) in excess of 80,000 shares between February 2, 2011 and August 9, 2011, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 7, 2013. NASDAQ:EPOC investors with an investment in excess of 80,000 shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The lawsuit was filed on behalf of those persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Epocrates, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPOC) securities between February 2, 2011 and August 9, 2011, and those who purchased or otherwise acquired Epocrates, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPOC) securities pursuant and/or traceable to Epocrates' Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Epocrates' February 2, 2011 initial public offering.



The plaintiff alleges that between February 2, 2011 and August 9, 2011 or in the Company's February 2, 2011 initial public offering the defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations and prospects



Epocrates, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from $83.34 million in 2008 to $93.65 million in 2009 and that its Net Income rose from $7.43 million in ’08 to $7.66 million in ’09.



Then on February 2, 2011, Epocrates, Inc. announced the pricing of the initial public offering of 5,360,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share.



On March 29, 2011, Epocrates, Inc. reported its 2010 fourth quarter and fully year financial results. While its annual Total Revenue rose to $103.99million in 2010 compared to $93.65 million in 2009, its Net Income declined from $7.66 million in 2009 to $3.80 million in 2010. Among other things, Epocrates, Inc. also issued its 2011 Full Year outlook.



On May 20, 1011 Epocrates, Inc. reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter of 2011. Among other things, Epocrates, Inc. reaffirmed its 2011 Full-Year outlook.



Then on August, 9, 2011 Epocrates, Inc. reported its financial results for its fiscal second quarter of 2011 and provided updated financial guidance for 2011.



Shares of Epocrates, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPOC) declined from $26.51 in February 2011 to slightly above $10 in August 2011.



On Jan. 7, 2013, athenahealth, Inc, announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Epocrates, Inc. The board of directors of each of athenahealth and Epocrates has agreed to a price of $11.75 per share, in cash, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $293 million.



