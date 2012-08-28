Epolos Announces Fall 2012 Company Apparel Line-up

Pflugerville, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Epolos.com is pleased to announce there Fall 2012 company apparel line-up. New Fall 2012 fashions include long sleeve polos, denims, fleeces, hooded pullovers and sweatshirts. The Epolos.com online store is great place to shop for popular, high quality team and club wear, company promotional logo wear or simply for that special family reunion or holiday gift giving for friends and family.



This year both family and corporate budgets are tight, which means every dollar has to count, and so it makes great sense to give gifts of lasting value. Companies want to show appreciation to their employees and best customers, and the perfect way to do this is to give Epolos.com embroidered shirts.



Reps at the company say, “We are known for carrying the best name brands such as; Nike, Adidas, Devon Jones, Hanes, IZOD, Port Authority and Sport-Tek. When people receive embroidered shirts from Epolos.com, they not only lasts a long time, but they are greatly appreciated and remembered.” In addition to the high quality name brand clothing, Epolos does not charge any set up or digitizing fees for their embroidered shirts and has a low 12-shirt minimum order quantity. For over 23 years, the company has a fine reputation for providing high value logo clothing, superbly detailed embroidery and outstanding customer service.



An affordable rush service is also available.



The Epolos Fall 2012 line-up includes:



The Port Authority Wind shirt is luxurious plush, and incredibly soft. The wind shirt offers a wonderful drape plus designer detailing in the sporty striped trim. The Fabric/Style is 100% Micro-fiber shell with silky soft nylon lining.



Also, custom embroidered denim shirts can serve several different purposes, such as employee uniforms, promotional giveaways or gifts for business partners and clients.



Gildan 120 Adult Ultra Blend ™ Crewneck Sweatshirt is a great sweatshirt for the budget minded. Made with 50% cotton/50% polyester, it’s pre-shrunk, and has an athletic ribbed collar and cuffs reinforced with Lycra ®.



Harriton Ladies' Long Sleeve Twill Shirt is feminine form fitting that will flatter the most discriminating woman when it comes to style and fashion. The shirt is made with 55% cotton, 45% polyester with stain-release. The shirt also has extra stitching at seams and buttons, flat-felled seam finishing, wrinkle-resistant, darts and princess seams.



To learn more about these high-value fashions for Fall 2012, please visit here now: http://pinterest.com/source/epolos.com or to order online at http://www.Epolos.com.



In order to take advantage of Epolos’ August 2012 corporate polo shirts special, visit http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cm-h_lQS2yY.



About Epolos.com

Epolos is the low cost leader for top quality branded corporate apparel on the Net. Epolos offers custom embroidery services starting as low as $2.98 a shirt and polo shirts start as low as $5.68 a shirt. Free logo digitizing is available with every order. Epolos clothing services specialize in state-of-the-art shirt embroidery and custom logo stitching on a wide range of company clothing and apparel.