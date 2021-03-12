New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The Global Epoxy Coating Market is projected to reach USD 48.40 billion in 2027. The growth of the global Epoxy Coating Market in the next eight years is expected to drive increased expenditures on residential and commercial construction in emerging areas such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East.



Rapid industrialization in Asia-Pacific has led to an increase in use of epoxy coating in flooring applications in retail shops, hospitals, showrooms and warehouses, both commercial and industrial structures. These coatings offer superior shine and elegant finish in the form of terrazzo floors, chipboards, and colorful walls.



The rising automotive industry in Asia-Pacific and Latin America developing economies is expected to increase demand for epoxy coatings due to an increasing population base and disposable income. The growing size of applications in vehicle bodies and other metal components to avoid rust and corrosion is expected to increase market development. Moreover, the growing use of epoxy-based coating as the foundation for automotive parts to ensure paint adhesion would fuel demand on the market over the next years.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Epoxy Coating market and profiled in the report are:



The Valspar Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Axalta Coating System, BASF, Berger Paints India Limited, Nippon Paint Company Limited, PPG Industries Inc., Tikkurila Oyj, The Sherwin Williams Company, and RPM International Inc, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Solvent Borne

Waterborne

Powder



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Construction

Industrial

Transportation

Others



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Epoxy Coating market and its competitive landscape.



