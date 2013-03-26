Medina, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Prime Polymers Inc. has launched a new mobile Website in response to the ever-growing demand for mobile-compatibility and user-friendly browsing.



Plant managers, project managers, architects, business owners, etc. need results quickly. “Our mobile compatible Website delivers information conveniently to our customers in the field” stated Ronnie Rotili, President Prime Polymers Inc. “We’re responsive to our customer needs and are pleased to deliver a mobile site optimized for all smaller screens. This includes iPhones, tablets and/or Android devices thanks to the development team at The InterCon Group.”



The mobile Website is accessible by simply opening the browser in any mobile device and typing www.primepolymers.com. For those in the market for Industrial Flooring Systems, the site contains detailed information regarding our flooring solutions. If you are viewing from a mobile device you will notice the ease of navigation and quick loading of pages. One of the best futures is the “Click to call” button.



About Prime Polymers Inc.

Prime Polymers Inc. specializes in the installation of industrial floor coatings and resurfacing systems, as well as static dissipative (ESD) and secondary containment systems. The company was founded in 1994 and offers turn-key solutions to industrial flooring environments.