New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The Epoxy Primer Market is expected to reach USD 12.37 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Epoxy Primer Market is anticipated to show robust growth during the forecast period. The key factors driving the market are growing demand for high performance epoxy primers and the rising demand for epoxy primers in several applications which tend to stimulate the market globally.



Epoxy primer is a sealer used to provide an excellent surface finish on applied topcoats. It can be applied to waterproof materials that consequently preserve the bare metal from rusting. Epoxy primers are applied over several metal substrates and are broadly used on metal substrates for various end-use industries such as marine, energy, automotive, infrastructural structures, aviation, and oil & gas. It is a type of liquid coating used on several materials such as carbon steel, stainless steel, fiberglass, galvanized steel, and wood. The principal advantage of epoxy primers is its functional bonding capacity and its superior surface finish. Epoxy primers offer adequate adhesion to metals, as well as works as a proper base for additional undercoat products and topcoats.



The APAC region accounts for the largest share of 29.3% of the market in 2018. This largest share is due to the massive demand for coatings from countries such as India, China, and other Southeast Asian countries. The growth of the automotive, construction, marine, and industrial sectors is also a significant factor anticipated to drive the market in the region.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Epoxy Primer market and profiled in the report are:



PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, BASF, AkzoNobel, Kansai Paint, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint, RPM International, Tikkurila Oyj, and Berger Paints.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Solvent-borne

Waterborne



Substrate Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Metal

Concrete & Masonry

Fiberglass



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Automotive

Building & Construction

Marine

Machinery & Equipment



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Epoxy Primer Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Epoxy Primer Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rise in demand to reduce the loss due to corrosion.



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Epoxy Primer market and its competitive landscape.



