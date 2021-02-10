New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- The global demand for epoxy resins is fueled by rapidly expanding wind energy capacity installation owing to the shift towards the development of renewable energy.



Market Size – USD 7.42 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – High demand from paint and coating industry.



The global Epoxy Resins Market is forecast to reach USD 11.86 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Epoxy resin is a molecule that contains more than one epoxide group. Epoxy resins are thermosetting polymers and are used as high-performance coatings, adhesives, and potting and encapsulating materials. They also have excellent electrical properties, low shrinkage, and good adhesion to many metals and are resistant to moisture, thermal, and mechanical shock. Viscosity, epoxide equivalent weight, and molecular weight are the important properties of epoxy resins.



The report systematically segments the market to provide a more in-depth understanding of the market's distinctive aspects. Besides inspecting the financial positions of the leading companies in this industry, the report carefully evaluates the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios of these market players. Reports and Data's expert team of researchers have vividly pictured the global market scope over the projected timeline and analyzed the growth prospects of the new market entrants leveraging a set of advanced analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, and investment assessment.



The key market players profiled in the report:



Olin Corporation, Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, 3M Company, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Sinopec Corporation, Covestro AG, Solvay SA, and Evonik Industries AG, among others.



Global Epoxy Resins Market: Competitive Landscape



The global Epoxy Resins market is highly competitive in nature. The report conducts a precise study of the functioning mechanisms of the global Epoxy Resins market's leading contenders. Industry experts have observed a wide array of business growth strategies employed by these industry players that enable them to accrue significant shares of the global market and further fortify their market positions. This section of the report thus emphasizes the fundamental strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and technological upgradation, undertaken by these players to build a valuable market standing. The global Epoxy Resins market report studies the company profiles of these market players in detail to enable readers to gain meaningful insights into this industry's emerging growth and development prospects.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

- Novolac

- Aliphatic

- Hardener

- Glycidylamines

- DGBEF

- DGBEA



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

- Solid Epoxy Resin

- Liquid Epoxy Resin

- Solution Epoxy Resin



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

- Adhesive and Sealants

- Paints and Coatings

- Composites

- Others



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

- Automotive

- Consumer Goods

- Aerospace

- Building and Construction

- General Industrial

- Marine

- Wind Power.



Key Takeaways from the Global Epoxy Resins Market report:



- The global Epoxy Resins market report entails a broad product segmentation.

- It methodically evaluates the overall product expanse of this business space.

- The report covers pivotal information about the accrued market share of each product type, their profit estimations, and production growth graph.

- The report provides the reader with a generic summary of the application gamut of the global Epoxy Resins market.

- The report further details the market share and product demand for each application segment.

- The study estimates the growth rate of each application segment over the projected timeframe.

- Moreover, the report offers crucial information on the different parameters boosting the global market expansion, such as raw material production and market concentration rates.



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



