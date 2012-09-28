Epoxy Resins Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Epoxy resin is a malleable resin used for a number of applications. The most common application of these resins includes uses in laminates, insulators, jewelry, and others. Epoxy resins are popularly known for their electrical, mechanical, and heat resistant properties, due to which they are best suited in insulation applications. They are also available in a wide range of curing agent variants.



There is a growing market for epoxy resins in developed economies such as North America and Europe owing to their increasing use in coating processes, wind blades in wind mill turbines, electronic applications, construction work, and adhesives among others. Paints and coatings are primary applications in terms of use of epoxy resins. The global epoxy resins market growth is mainly focused in developed economies owing to its co-relation with industrialization.



Epoxy resins are thermosetting polymers known for their variety of industrial applications such as corrosion protection, moisture resistivity, mechanical strength and adhesion among others. Correlation of epoxy resins with different industry applications is driving the growth of the global epoxy resins industry. In addition, growing R&D activities and technological improvements in the modified epoxy resins field is widening the scope for epoxy resins in industrial applications.



The global market for epoxy resins is segmented based on its applications as follows:



- Paints & coating

- Electrical & electronics

- Building & construction

- Wind energy

- Adhesives

- Others



Some of the key players in the market of epoxy resins include 3M (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Momentive Performance Material Holding LLC (U.S.), Atul Ltd (India), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd, Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), Kukdo Chemical (South Korea), DuPont (U.S.), Sika AG (Switzerland), Cytec Industries Incorporation (U.S.), and others.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



