Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Epratuzumab (Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Lupus Nephritis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Epratuzumab (Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Lupus Nephritis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a systemic inflammatory autoimmune disease that can affect any organ or tissue and is the prototypic autoimmune disease. While SLE can affect multiple major organ systems in the body, one of its most severe manifestations includes renal (kidney) involvement, known as lupus nephritis (LN). The term LN refers to SLE patients with glomerulonephritis, and when the term LN is used, glomerular tissue injury in the kidneys is always involved. Renal injury without any glomerular involvement is classified as nephritis in a patient with SLE.



UCB is developing epratuzumab as a potential treatment for lupus. Epratuzumab was initially developed by Immunomedics and in May 2006 was licensed to UCB, with exclusive worldwide rights to develop and market epratuzumab for all autoimmune disease indications. Immunomedics has retained the rights to epratuzumab in oncology indications, for which UCB has been granted a buy-in option.



Scope



- Overview of SLE-LN, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Epratuzumab including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Epratuzumab for the top seven countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for SLE-LN

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Epratuzumab performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Epratuzumab from 2012-2022 in top seven countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/147128/epratuzumab-systemic-lupus-erythematosus-and-lupus-nephritis-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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