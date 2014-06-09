EprocurementService.com Offers Prompt Online Tender Procurement Services via Reverse Auction Platform

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- EprocurementService.com, renowned for its innovative solutions for tender management that upgrades commercial competence, is now providing prompt and efficient online tender procurement services to requesters via Reverse Auction Platform. Online tendering through this automatic medium ensures that requesters are presented with the most rewarding offers from the market including negotiated offers that are minus expensive overheads.



Requesters will be kept updated on all the developments by means of automatic reminders regarding submissions and acknowledgment on a daily basis. In other words, E tendering streamlines the procedures that are part of tendering management, making them faster and systematized. Besides this, clients will witness a significant reduction in money and time that is spent on the supply of goods and services.



Online tendering requester solutions by EprocurementService.com are simple, elaborating on this and other tender requester advantages, a representative from the company mentions, “An easy three steps process of making your own specific tender. Create your supplier list and save it to our server. Re-bidding easier than before- with simple editing of an awarded tender for re-bid. Upload supporting documentation.”



Hosted by Eservice, High-end and consistently functional server a system, EprocurementService.com has made it is liable name in the field of e procurement tender management. Their website is supported by the powerful Dell servers to render non-stop 24/7 performance aiding users with its great processing power and supersonic execution speed. Besides this, the presence of UPS Power Backup, Diesel Backup Generator means the tenders of clients will be up and running at all times.



About EprocurementService.com

Eprocurement Service is a company created to offer unique and alternative online solutions. These solutions are not only affordable, but also provide one of the easiest, most automated ways to reduce company expenses and build business. As a company, Eprocurement Service is a global leader in online reverse auction solutions and strives to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and reliability. Their services have been created by E-service, a company specializing in business to business software solutions since 2005.



For more information, please visit: http://www.eprocurementservice.com