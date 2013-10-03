Epsen Hillmer Graphics Helps Companies Increase Brand Awareness Through Labeling

Omaha, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Brand awareness reduces customer acquisition costs, increases customer loyalty and helps to retarget lost leads. Companies need to find ways to increase brand awareness and one way to do so is to ensure the product label is memorable. "With the help of pressure sensitive labels and roll to roll labels, along with many other varieties offered by Epsen Hillmer Graphics, increasing brand awareness becomes an easier task," Eric Zumm of Epsen Hillmer Graphics (www.ehg.net) declares.



Pressure sensitive labels work for any product as no heat or activation is required for use. These labels typically come with release liners which are designed to protect the adhesive while assisting label handling. Higher labeling speeds, increased application process and increased efficiency in the manufacturing process are three reasons why companies often turn to pressure sensitive labels.



"Eye-catching visual effects and high quality graphics help a product differentiate itself from competitors and pressure sensitive labels are perfect for this purpose. The labels work for front and back or single label applications and may be used for on-product promotions, resealability and integrated security," Zumm explains.



Others prefer to go with roll to roll labels which are individually cut and fully wrapped before glue is applied to adhere these labels to the package. Economic value continues to be the main reason companies choose to make use of labels of this type, especially companies with large SKU amounts and high volumes. Another reason companies turn to roll to roll labels involves the limited inventory space required when these labels are used.



"Effectively use the design space on the product with the help of roll to roll labels as the labels fully wrap around the product. This ensures the label can be easily read even with turned around or misarranged. Customized add-ons, including hot foil stamping, metallics and rotary screening, may be selected when this option is chosen," Zumm continues.



Other options available through Epsen Hillmer Graphics include cut and stack and in-mold capabilities. Beverage and food industries, supermarkets, health and beauty companies and household products frequently make use of the labels offered through our company. If you feel your labeling process could improve, contact us today as we'll be happy to discuss the advantages and drawbacks of each label option to help you find and develop the appropriate label for each application," Zumm states.



About Epsen Hillmer Graphics

Epsen Hillmer Graphics offers high-quality labels for the food, beverage, household, health and beauty, supermarket and grocery, and other specialty industries and has been doing so since 1908. Their reputation for bespoke label applications and procedures speaks for itself and they offer a wide range of products, including cut and stack and in-mold labels so each customer chooses the one which best meets their needs. The variety of label printing solutions and proven expertise of the company allows Epsen Hillmer Graphics to find and develop the appropriate label for each application, while keeping the client's unique needs and budget in mind.