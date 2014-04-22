Epson LabelWorks LW-400 and LW-300 Named as the Top Label Making Machines in 2014 by Articate.com

Wells, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Anyone that is looking to buy a label making machine for their home or office will know that there are quite a few to choose from, with new ones being released all the time. However the team at Articate.com have recently named their top label makers in 2014, and it was two of the slightly older models from Epson that once again came out on top.



According to this review article, these two label makers from Epson, namely the LW-300 and LW-400 models, have long been two of the top-sellers, and continue to receive glowing reviews from customers.



The LabelWorks LW-400 is the newer and slightly more expensive model of the two as it has a larger built-in memory that people can use to store more files.



However they both have similar specifications because they both have 14 fonts and 10 different styles, as well as 300+ symbols and over 75 frames, and both have LCD displays that make it easy for people to create their own customized labels.



Commenting on these two label making machines, a spokesperson for Articate.com said:



"Label makers are ideal for organizing things around the home and office because they make it really easy for anyone to create and print out their own labels, and these two models are certainly two of the best ones currently on the market."



"They are both very light and easy to use, and have lots of symbols, fonts and styles. Plus considering the fact that even the more expensive model of the two costs less than $50, they are excellent value for money as well."



More details about these two products from Epson that were named as the top label making machines in 2014 can be found at:



http://articate.com/2014/04/14/the-best-label-makers-in-2014/



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Articate.com prides itself on finding the very best products for its readers, and regularly reviews many of the hottest new products that are being released every week.