EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM) Investor Alert: Lawsuit in Connection with Takeover Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- An investor of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM) filed a lawsuit in connection with the proposed takeover of EQM Midstream Partners, LP.



Investors who purchased units of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM) and currently hold any of those EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On February 27, 2020, EQM Midstream Partners, LP announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Equitrans. Per the merger agreement, EQM Midstream Partners, LP shareholders will receive 2.44 shares of Equitrans common stock for each share of EQM Midstream Partners, LP common stock owned.



The plaintiff alleges that Registration Statement that was filed in connection with the proposed takeover omits material information with respect to the Proposed Transaction, which renders the Registration Statement false and misleading.



Those who are current investors in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.