Eqonex Limited (OTC: EQOSQ) Shareholder Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on June 20, 2023

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on June 20, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Eqonex Limited (OTC: EQOSQ).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Eqonex Limited (OTC: EQOSQ) common shares between March 7, 2022 and November 29, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or unregistered Eqonex Limited securities between April 8, 2021 and the present, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws.



More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Defendants were not interested in leveraging the Exchange or deploying resources to strengthen that technology, that Eqonex had no way of paying Bifinity back pursuant to the Loan Agreement, that Bifinity and Binance had no intention of consummating a merger between Eqonex and Bifinity or Binance, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



