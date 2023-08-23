Eqonex Limited (OTC:EQOSQ) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2023 -- An investigation was announced for investors in shares of Eqonex Limited (OTC: EQOSQ) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Eqonex Limited.



Investors who are investors in Eqonex Limited (OTC: EQOSQ) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in Eqonex Limited (OTC: EQOSQ) stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Eqonex Limited over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in OTC: EQOSQ stocks, concerns whether certain Eqonex Limited officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Defendants were not interested in leveraging the Exchange or deploying resources to strengthen that technology, that Eqonex had no way of paying Bifinity back pursuant to the Loan Agreement, that Bifinity and Binance had no intention of consummating a merger between Eqonex and Bifinity or Binance, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.