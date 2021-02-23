Equally Yoked: Learn More About the QuickBooks File Merge Service

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- The ability to merge two company data files into one company is currently not available in QuickBooks Online. Each company is created as a separate file and can't be merged, but data can be manually inputted into the desired company.



Business has been turning ever more so to third party companies to merge QuickBooks files into one single file. E-Tech conducts a guaranteed file merge service adding classes to all transactions in each company file that can be used for reporting purposes. The merged file is then audited for accuracy.



A file merge is typically used when data from two different files need to be combined, consolidating multiple QuickBooks data files into a single file after adding a class to each data file and merging data files prior to uploading to QuickBooks Online.



John Rocha of E-Tech explains that in order for multiple data files to be combined, the chart of accounts in both files cannot have the same account name with different types. "For example, if one company file has an account with name 'Accounts Receivable' of type Accounts Receivable, the second company cannot have an account name with the name 'Accounts Receivable' of another type. To resolve this issue, rename one of the accounts to Accounts Receivable1," he said.



Also, only one company file can have Payroll transactions. If both company files have payroll, the payroll transactions cannot be merged. Other than that, all transactions types can be merged. Any number of files can be merged into a single QuickBooks data file or converted to QuickBooks Online.



It is important to note that payroll checks are merged as regular checks and won't appear in payroll reports or W2 calculations, memorized transactions from secondary files are not transferred and will need to be memorized again, bank Reconciliations cannot be merged because QuickBooks does not support the transfer of Bank Reconciliations. Moreover, data files with negative inventory and assembly builds do not merge correctly because there is insufficient quantity on hand to build the assemblies and they transfer over as pending builds, as well data files with sales tax items and sales tax groups that were modified after their initial use.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks File Merge Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-file-merge-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk