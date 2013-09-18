Equanimity: The Spirit Within - Former Boxing Champion Wakes from Compelling Spiritual Experience; Inspiring Life-Changing New Book

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- In the early 1990s, Samuel Bartoli’s life in the boxing ring was waging war against opponent after opponent. After winning the 1992 Southern California Middleweight Golden Gloves Boxing Championship, Bartoli was ready to punch his way to professional stardom. However, subsequent to considering retirement from the sport after showing early signs of Dementia Pugilistica, a sudden and intense spiritual experience changed his life.



“I was thinking about the decision I’d just made to retire from the sport I intended to give my life to, when an evil spirit interjected his spirit into my thinking. He said, ‘Samuel, I’m sent from God to ease your troubles. You shouldn’t worry about what has happened. God wants you to journey and trust in me. I will show you a way to finally be at peace’. I was confused, but then a bright light (God) appeared and began speaking to the demon. After banishing the evil spirit, God told me he had given me another chance at life and that I should always speak from my heart. My new book is that message,” he says.



After many years of putting his thoughts on paper, Bartoli has finally released ‘Equanimity: The Spirit Within’. The book encapsulates thoughts, advice and scripture that apply to all aspects of life. The result is a life-changing text that will help anyone solve their problems and overcome their fears.



Synopsis:



Equanimity: The Spirit Within is a book of memoirs and experiences which the author Samuel D. Bartoli started creating the day after he woke up from the most amazing journey of his life. This voyage led him through a trial by fire where he was face to face with the Devil himself in a battle for his soul. Samuel was a former amateur boxer who had spent the last five and a half years of his life trying to make it from the local boxing scene to the big time as a professional prizefighter. After developing a form of Pugilistic Dementia which he can only classify as a first stage impairment of the mental senses he began to develop: Slowed motor skills, impaired speech, lack of concentration while communicating along with shaky hands and blurred vision. Eventually knowing that this battle was going nowhere he could hear the final bell.



Calling out to God, the Creator (Father Almighty) comforted and protected Samuel leading him away from the enemy and into Christ’s saving light. The book is a form of rebirth for any person looking for not only a new way in which to handle their fears or problems but to grab hold of life and truly enjoy it for its beauty and grace for which God has so richly blessed them with.



Chapters cover pertinent topics including coping with life, counting blessings, discovering potential, demystifying love, banishing worry, ending suffering having faith, handling mistakes and many more.



“It’s like the perfect guidebook for a productive and meaningful life that will fulfill God’s plan for each reader. To empower a closer relationship with God, six Bibles were used to cite text. These include the King James Bible with its original old-English language. My experiences work hand-in-hand with scripture to afford great change to each and every reader,” Bartoli adds.



Critics praise the author for his diligent attempts to change the lives of others. While he’s honored to do so, Bartoli admits that it’s his calling from a higher power.



“It all comes back to my amazing spiritual journey, something I consider myself privileged to have been chosen for. God wants me to share his word and, in turn, help millions improve their lives by growing closer to him. That’s my sole goal and my book is simply a vehicle for conveying this powerful message,” he says.



‘Equanimity: The Spirit Within’, published by Halo Publishing, is available now: http://amzn.to/162sxoi. The book will soon be available in multiple formats from all popular book retailers.



For more information, visit: www.halpublishing.com / www.barnesandnoble.com / www.amazon.com.



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About Samuel D. Bartoli

Samuel D. Bartoli at one time held the 1992 Southern California Middleweight Golden Gloves Boxing Championship. After some deep soul searching he decided to return to writing and leave the sport in late 1993. He primarily writes nonfiction, inspirational titles with a Spiritual overtone that helps the reader to improve the quality of their life.



The author presently lives in Los Angeles, CA. where he invests most of his free time in either helping friends with their problems or speaking to teenagers at a youth center where he is a volunteer. Extended biography: http://bit.ly/14MxCXI