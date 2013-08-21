Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Equatorial Guinea Oil and Gas Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Rising interest in the deepwater potential of West Africa leaves Equatorial Guinea favourably

placed, with proven hydrocarbon potential and a number of active operators. While we see opportunity for

gains in oil output over the near term as new fields come online, the gains are set to be marginal and the

increase in output temporary. We forecast that output will trend lower over the latter half of the decade,

notwithstanding the upside for any new commercial discoveries. On the gas side, recent exploration success

suggests Ophir has firmed-up the resource base to support an expansion of the country's liquefied natural

gas export capacity, which could come in the form of a floating terminal or a new train at the existing

export facility. However, a decision is not imminent and given uncertainty regarding financing and

potential export markets amid rising competition for market share, there remain a number of obstacles to

overcome as the planned 2014 decision date approaches.

The key trends and developments in Equatorial Guinea's oil and gas sector are:

? BMI expects oil production to reach approximately 325,000 barrels per day (b/d) in 2013, before peaking

at 331,200b/d in 2016. Production growth will be driven almost entirely by new production from Noble

Energy's Aseng and Alen developments. This will offset declining output from the flagship Zafiro field.

Beyond 2016, we anticipate a steady decline in production unless further investment is made in

exploration and production (E&P) with new discoveries being brought online.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/139685/equatorial-guinea-oil-and-gas-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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