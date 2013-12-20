"Equatorial Guinea Oil Markets, 2013" Published

New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- This profile is the essential source for top-level energy industry data and information. The report provides an overview of each of the key sub-segments of the energy industry in Equatorial Guinea. It details the market structure, regulatory environment, infrastructure and provides historical and forecasted statistics relating to the supply/demand balance for each of the key sub-segments. It also provides information relating to the crude oil assets (oil fields and storage terminals) in Equatorial Guinea. The report compares the investment environment in Equatorial Guinea with other countries in the region. The profiles of the major companies operating in the crude oil sector in Equatorial Guinea together with the latest news and deals are also included in the report.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data relating to production, consumption, imports, exports and reserves are provided for each industry sub-segment for the period 2000-2020.
- Historical and forecast data and information for all the major oil fields and storage terminals in Equatorial Guinea for the period 2005-2017.
- Operator and equity details for major crude oil assets in Equatorial Guinea.
- Key information relating to market regulations, key energy assets and the key companies operating in the Equatorial Guinea's energy industry.
- Information on the top companies in the Equatorial Guinea including business description, strategic analysis, and financial information.
- Product and brand updates, strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.
- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and venture capital investments, and IPOs.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain a strong understanding of the country's energy market.
- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future industry trends.
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast production, reserves and capacity data.
- Assess your competitor's major crude oil assets and their performance.
- Analyze the latest news and financial deals in the oil sector of each country.
- Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.
- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.
- Identify and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in the country.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Murphy Oil Corporation, Marathon Oil Corporation, Hess Corporation
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