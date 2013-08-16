Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Equens SE : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Equens SE : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Equens SE' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Equens SE (Equens) is a payment processing services provider in the Netherlands. It offers various products and services for processing domestic and cross-border payments, and card payments. The company offers payments services, such as business payments, single euro payments area credit transfer and direct debit, acceptgiro payments, bank payments, account information, and support; and cards services, including acquiring and issuing of cards, prepaid card services, payment clearing, and support. It also provides e-commerce and mobile payments services; and a terminal solution to commercial acquirers and banks for processing debit and credit card transactions. It supports cards services of MasterCard, Visa, Maestro and V PAY brands. Equens is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.



Companies Mentioned



Equens SE



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